Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Domingos Quina's move from Watford is his fifth loan stint, while Bailey Wright (right) is on his first spell away from Sunderland

Watford have recalled winger Domingos Quina from Spanish side Elche and sent him on loan to Rotherham, who have also signed Sunderland defender Bailey Wright on loan.

Quina, 23, played 11 games for the La Liga club earlier this season, his fourth spell away from Vicarage Road.

He has 37 appearances for Watford since a 2018 move from West Ham.

Wright, 30, was part of Australia's 2022 World Cup squad, but has been limited to eight starts in 16 outings.

In total, he has played 397 games, scoring 13 goals for Preston, Bristol City and the Wearsiders and will add immediate cover for the Millers after Sean Morrison's injury.

Sunderland signed Joe Anderson from Everton earlier on Tuesday, which allowed Wright's move to South Yorkshire to take place.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said of the decision to let him leave Sunderland: "Tony [Mowbray - boss] and I have had numerous conversations with him this season because his game time has been limited and he is motivated to play regularly.

"We agreed that if the right opportunity presented itself in January, we would not stand in his way and we believe this move is the best outcome for all parties."