Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho moves from Chelsea to the Gunners in a deal worth £12m

By Simon Stone & Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments380

Jorginho
Jorginho joins an Arsenal side that are five points clear at the top of the Premier League and have a game in hand over second-placed Manchester City

Arsenal have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12m deal.

The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the last six months of his Blues' contract.

He passed a medical on Tuesday and signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.

"Jorginho is a midfield player who has intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"He has won in his career, but still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here.

"We are so pleased to sign Jorginho and welcome him and his family to the club."

Jorginho said he was a "bit surprised" at the move, which he called an "amazing challenge".

Speaking to the Arsenal website, he said playing for Arteta was a "big influence" in his decision and added: "I know he tried a few times to get me before and it didn't happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes.

"I just can't wait to be on the pitch to be honest. Everything has happened so fast.

"It's an important shirt. It's an amazing club, a big one, and I'm really excited and happy to be here.

"I'll try to just bring positive energy, hard work and my experience to help the team. It's what I always bring with me."

The Gunners turned their attentions to Jorginho after having two bids rejected by Brighton for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Brighton said Caicedo was not for sale and he looks to set to remain at the club after the 11pm deadline.

Jorginho becomes Arsenal's third signing of the January window, the club having previously bought Poland defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia for 20m euros (£17.6m) and Belgium striker Leandro Trossard, who moved from Brighton for £21m.

Mikel Arteta's side are five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand on the sides immediately below them.

Jorginho
Jorginho cost Chelsea around £50m when he joined from Napoli in 2018

Jorginho scored 29 goals in 213 appearances for Chelsea, winning the Champions League, Europa League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup during his time at the club.

He was born in Brazil but moved to Italy at the age of 15 and opted to play for the Azzurri at international level.

Capped 46 times, he was part of the Italy side that beat England to win Euro 2020 at Wembley in July 2021 and will wear the number 20 shirt for the Gunners.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said: "Jorginho is an established professional with a strong mentality who brings quality and experience into our squad.

"He is a player who fits our style of play, and he joins us at a very good moment where he can contribute in a key position to help maintain our momentum. We welcome Jorginho to Arsenal."

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

380 comments

  • Comment posted by loughtongooner85, at 20:14 31 Jan

    Winning mentality, vastly experienced and a good character that wont disrupt the feel good factor at the club... a very solid squad signing and a shrewd window from Arteta and Edu. Certainly an upgrade on elneny and lokonga

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, at 20:28 31 Jan

      HertfordPaul replied:
      Probably a good signing. Wouldn’t want to have paid more for him though. Don’t get why you diss Elneny though. Fantastic squad player who never lets the team down. Reaction from team mates when he scored against Oxford shows how highly regarded he is.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, at 20:15 31 Jan

    Look at us. After years of being a bit of joke look at us now. Giving a manager time to build, buying players with proven PL experience for reasonable prices, not having our trousers pulled down and been held at ransom. Feels like I support a proper club again. COYG

    • Reply posted by Metallic, at 20:18 31 Jan

      Metallic replied:
      What about Pepe?

  • Comment posted by alex1817, at 20:19 31 Jan

    There may be anger or saying, not another Chelsea player. But facts and figures:

    - UEFA Mens Player of the Year
    - Best midfielder in Euros
    - European Champion
    - Champions League Winner
    - Club World Cup Winner
    - Europa League Winner
    - UEFA Super Cup Winner

    He may be 31, but having that much experience as a back up in midfield who is technical and hold onto the ball, £12M is a snip!

    • Reply posted by ealingandrew, at 20:23 31 Jan

      ealingandrew replied:
      It’s 12M because he only has 6 months left on his contract and could go for free in the summer.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, at 20:20 31 Jan

    Another string to the bow, good luck to Arsenal from Leeds, keep scoring Eddie!

    • Reply posted by rumHoney, at 11:02 1 Feb

      rumHoney replied:
      Nice one 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by TCGM83, at 20:13 31 Jan

    I would argue the best piece of business by a PL club in this window.

    Jorginho is proven in the Premier League and is a winner at the highest level of the game. His experience and know how will be hugely helpful to Arsenal. £12m is a bargain for what he can bring both on and off the pitch.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, at 20:46 31 Jan

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      We don't want cast offs from tinpot teams below us in the league

      Should have went for Sabitzer instead

  • Comment posted by James, at 20:14 31 Jan

    Low cost, low risk for Arsenal. Some sensible moves for once

    • Reply posted by Turtle, at 20:30 31 Jan

      Turtle replied:
      I think it's safe to say that Arsenal are the best soccer team in the country right now.

  • Comment posted by Come the Glorious Day, at 20:18 31 Jan

    Low risk upgrade on the injured Elneny

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, at 21:25 31 Jan

      whosdatdandare replied:
      This is no one off upgrade, this is about Arteta building a squad of two elevens, where players can just slot in at anytime.
      SAF, Arsene, Pep and Jose (with loads of money) all did/do this.
      Exciting times for AFC

  • Comment posted by Manc45, at 20:28 31 Jan

    This strikes me as a transfer that Chelsea will come to regret. Selling a very good player (who would get in every squad in the EPL and play regularly) to your city rival, who also happen to be top of the league, isn’t clever imo.

    • Reply posted by Blue Tamsie, at 20:31 31 Jan

      Blue Tamsie replied:
      Not sure he would even get in Man City Ladies team let alone City's team

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, at 20:36 31 Jan

    Bargain.
    Brings lots of experience and perfect back up for Partey.
    I’m really impressed with Arsenal for holding their nerve and not just bowing down to the ridiculous transfer fees being commanded.

    • Reply posted by Sir Michael Taker, at 22:31 31 Jan

      Sir Michael Taker replied:
      He'll be in the first team when Partey is caught up with so to speak

  • Comment posted by bren, at 20:17 31 Jan

    Will bring experience and calmness to the dressing room. Well worth 12 million if Arsenal win the league even if he doesn't play much

  • Comment posted by sulaz, at 20:41 31 Jan

    This is a clever buy. Not a panic buy. Just having him in the building will make a huge difference.

    • Reply posted by Aff, at 01:08 1 Feb

      Aff replied:
      What, will he clean the stairs or the canteen or something, overated, has been found out this season. If Arsenal win the league he will probably collect enough subs appearances to put a medal around his neck

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, at 20:12 31 Jan

    Good luck wee man and thanks for your service to CFC.

  • Comment posted by Cole, at 20:26 31 Jan

    It's a good deal. Not like he's gonna be starting - only need to see out games, of which he is absolutely more than capable of, or in case Partey picks up an injury. Why would Arsenal want to splash big bucks on a squad player when it seems they may be going big on Rice in the summer?

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, at 20:29 31 Jan

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Well said.

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, at 20:26 31 Jan

    Not the player any of us wanted, but seems sensible if we are lining up Rice or Caceido in the summer. He's an experienced winnet and better cover than Sambi currently. Cheap deal and not a long term contract.

    As much as I initially disliked the idea, hats off to the team for sorting, it might be genius.

    Let's hope Arteta can get a tune out of him.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, at 20:29 31 Jan

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Yes, yes and yes. Good points. I'm quite optimistic.

  • Comment posted by Boom, at 20:14 31 Jan

    As a City fan, this buy will will Arsenal the title.

    • Reply posted by Compo, at 22:51 31 Jan

      Compo replied:
      Very average player, and old now too! Chelsea have wanted him off the books for years, but couldnt find anyone interested.

  • Comment posted by Alan, at 21:08 31 Jan

    Well done Arsenal. You have bought sensibly and got some good players. Too much is paid for mediocre players bought as a last resort. Good to see. From a Tottenham fan.

    • Reply posted by Mr FortyTwo, at 21:31 31 Jan

      Mr FortyTwo replied:
      They literally just signed a mediocre player as a last resort.

  • Comment posted by Gunner2Grave, at 20:37 31 Jan

    i think its a fantastic signing.
    He started the euro final and the champions league final and won BOTH!
    He is a serial winner with experience in the big games!
    Its only a good thing to add a player of his experience and quality!
    Jorginhoooooooooooooo
    COYG!!!

    • Reply posted by Bluerc, at 21:01 31 Jan

      Bluerc replied:
      Really he's weak,slow and a snail can go past him and he can't make a forward pass and has a mistake in him and he's easy prey when you put pressure him,he'll only be useful from the penalty spot for you seen him week in week out for last 5 years in Chelsea shirt.

  • Comment posted by NB22, at 20:16 31 Jan

    Cover for the injured Elneny and better than Lokongo, hope he can do a job when called upon.
    It's a bit of a gamble but has experience should help this young team.

    • Reply posted by johnnycashman, at 21:01 31 Jan

      johnnycashman replied:
      No gamble. Top notch proffesional, just what was needed. Well done boss.

  • Comment posted by Blusea, at 20:10 31 Jan

    Good luck.

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, at 20:23 31 Jan

    Very sensible business given his experience and ability - great short to mid term signing

