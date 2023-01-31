Stevenage: Coventry City's Josh Reid and Reading's Jokull Andresson join on loan
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
League Two side Stevenage have signed Coventry City defender Josh Reid and Reading goalkeeper Jokull Andresson on loan until the end of the season.
Scotland Under-21 international Reid, 20, came through the youth ranks at Scottish Premiership side Ross County before joining the Sky Blues in 2021.
Iceland keeper Andresson, 21, arrives as cover for Taye Ashby-Hammond.
The 23-year-old will miss "several weeks" after suffering a "non-contact" injury in training.