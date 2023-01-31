Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Eoghan O'Connell has played for the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level

National League leaders Wrexham are closing in on a deal to sign Charlton defender Eoghan O'Connell.

Cork-born O'Connell joined Celtic in 2011 and has also had spells at Bury and Rochdale before joining Charlton in the summer on a threeear deal.

The 27-year-old has made 17 League One starts for Charlton this season.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is keen to strengthen defensively due to injuries to Jordan Tunnicliffe and Aaron Hayden.

The centre-backs were injured early on in Sunday's thrilling 3-3 draw with Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round.