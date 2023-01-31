Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Karlan Grant began his career at Charlton Athletic

Swansea City are close to signing West Bromwich Albion striker Karlan Grant on loan for the rest of the season.

Grant joined the Baggies from Huddersfield Town in a £15m move in October 2020.

The 25-year-old has scored 22 goals in 86 appearances for West Brom, netting five in all competitions this season.

His expected arrival comes days after Swansea striker Michael Obafemi moved to Championship leaders Burnley on loan.

Obafemi has moved to Turf Moor until the end of the season with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.