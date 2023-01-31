Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Matty Taylor is reunited with boss Darrell Clarke, who he worked with at Bristol Rovers

Oxford United have loaned striker Matty Taylor to fellow League One club Port Vale until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old is reunited with boss Darrell Clarke at Vale Park, for whom he scored 68 goals in 132 matches under at Bristol Rovers.

Taylor had two spells at his hometown club Oxford, with 64 goals in 164 games, in addition to stints at Forest Green, Bristol City and Chester.

"I have worked with Matty before," Clarke told the club website.

"[I] know the quality he brings, he'll give us another dynamic in our forward line."