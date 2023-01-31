Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County have signed midfielder Harvey White on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old's one full senior appearance this term came in their win at Crystal Palace on 4 January.

White previously played in League One for Portsmouth during a loan spell at the tail end of the 2020-21 season.

He is the Rams' third signing of the January transfer window after Tony Springett and Luke McGee also joined.