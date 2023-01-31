Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Toby Mullarkey has scored four goals in 22 Altrincham appearances so far this season

Rochdale have signed defender Toby Mullarkey from National League side Altrincham for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old centre-back joins the League Two side on a one-and-a-half year deal with a year's option.

"I'm buzzing to be part of the squad and can't wait to get stuck in," he told Rochdale's official website.

"There was a bit of interest a few weeks ago. Jim [Bentley, the Rochdale boss] contacted my agent and it's managed to materialise."