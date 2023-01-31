Crystal Palace transfer news: Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga join Eagles
Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have signed Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart for 11m euros (£9.7m), while Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined the club on loan.
France youth international Ahamada, 20, has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal which is subject to international clearance.
The midfielder has scored twice and contributed two assists in 17 starts for the Bundesliga side this season.
Meanwhile, Lokonga, 23, will join the Eagles until the end of the season.
The Belgian holding midfielder has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Premier League leaders Arsenal this campaign.
Ahamada represented France at under-18 level and spent time in Juventus' academy before joining Stuttgart in 2021.
"I'm very happy to have joined this club. It is an amazing club, and I'm very excited to get started," Ahamada said.
Looks like a decent signing in an area we need it!
I think we have a solution to our RB problem in Chris Richards, don't be surprised when, Andersen is back, to see the young American starting in that position!
Nothing strange about that, right?
He can cover 10k in 90 minutes, incredible fitness levels for a football player.
They will need more French and Belgian players to be a top English football team though.