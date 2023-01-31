Close menu

Crystal Palace transfer news: Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga join Eagles

Naouirou Ahamada
Naouirou Ahamada represented France at the under-17 World Cup in 2019

Crystal Palace have signed Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart for 11m euros (£9.7m), while Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined the club on loan.

France youth international Ahamada, 20, has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal which is subject to international clearance.

The midfielder has scored twice and contributed two assists in 17 starts for the Bundesliga side this season.

Meanwhile, Lokonga, 23, will join the Eagles until the end of the season.

The Belgian holding midfielder has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Premier League leaders Arsenal this campaign.

Ahamada represented France at under-18 level and spent time in Juventus' academy before joining Stuttgart in 2021.

"I'm very happy to have joined this club. It is an amazing club, and I'm very excited to get started," Ahamada said.

  • Comment posted by Eagle Shields, at 21:50 31 Jan

    Well I think I speak for all Eagles when I say... YOU TOOK YOUR TIME!
    Looks like a decent signing in an area we need it!
    I think we have a solution to our RB problem in Chris Richards, don't be surprised when, Andersen is back, to see the young American starting in that position!

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, at 23:55 31 Jan

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Left back and striker are the 2 real problem areas.

      Hopefully these 2 can give doucoure a rest occasionally because he's looked knackered recently.

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, at 22:37 31 Jan

    Just what we need some younger legs in midfield / good signing.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, at 22:26 31 Jan

    These two seem like Vieira's type of players.

    • Reply posted by SR from EG, at 22:46 31 Jan

      SR from EG replied:
      I hope he can get Lokongo to impose himself in a game like Vieiria did if so he may still have a career at Arsenal

  • Comment posted by Paul, at 22:45 31 Jan

    Well they fit the Palace model....

  • Comment posted by rusty, at 22:21 31 Jan

    One assist for every £5,000,000 spent.

    Nothing strange about that, right?

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, at 23:50 31 Jan

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      That's still better value than Chelsea are getting, and from what I've seen he's a central midfielder, so assists aren't necessarily his responsibility.

      And you've forgotten the goals. I suppose they're free in your world.

  • Comment posted by TomeToyou, at 22:24 31 Jan

    Who

    • Reply posted by TomeToyou, at 22:25 31 Jan

      TomeToyou replied:
      ?

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, at 22:10 31 Jan

    Great signing.
    He can cover 10k in 90 minutes, incredible fitness levels for a football player.
    They will need more French and Belgian players to be a top English football team though.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, at 22:20 31 Jan

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      10k in 1.5 hours when average walking speed is 7.8k in 90 mins

      LOL

      School kids can do 10k in 90mins on sports day

  • Comment posted by KR, at 00:48 1 Feb

    Given time these two players will become household names for Palace fans. They look good to maintain their midtable status.

  • Comment posted by david nuttall, at 23:54 31 Jan

    If it’s just these two signings then it’s a mediocre window, doesn’t address the fundamental problem of a lack of goals. Get ready for a relegation scrap.

    • Reply posted by Richard Gear, at 14:05 1 Feb

      Richard Gear replied:
      Not sure about that, there should be a bit more action down the right and better midfield than either Hughes or Schlupp.
      That should result in more chances and hopefully more goals.

  • Comment posted by christyjeb, at 01:58 1 Feb

    Good luck to Lokonga. Save Saints and come back stronger.

  • Comment posted by allaboutmovement, at 00:34 1 Feb

    Crystal Palace is not a very diverse team is it? 🤔

    • Reply posted by JamieMJL, at 02:22 1 Feb

      JamieMJL replied:
      So what?

