Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Tomas Vaclik joins Huddersfield Town after goalkeeper Lee Nicholls was ruled out for the rest of the season

Huddersfield Town have signed Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik from Greek side Olympiakos for an undisclosed fee.

The 33-year-old has previously played for Sparta Prague, Basel and Sevilla before his time with Olympiakos.

Vaclik has won titles with Sparta Prague, Basel and Olympiakos and won the Europa League whilst at Sevilla.

"I'm sure he'll play a really important role between now and the end of the season," boss Mark Fotheringham said.

"It was a real shame to see Lee Nicholls ruled out for the season, but the impact of that has been hugely limited by how well young Nicholas Bilokapic has stepped up, and he deserves huge credit for that.

"Tomas has played regularly at the height of the game at both club and international level, so that's more invaluable experience to bring into the group."