Loick Ayina, right, made his first appearance for Huddersfield in the FA Cup in January

Dundee United have signed teenage Huddersfield Town defender Loick Ayina on loan - and are set to receive a £3m sell-on after Harry Souttar completed a £15m move to Leicester City.

Souttar, who left United in 2016 at the age of 17, has moved from Stoke City to the English Premier League after an impressive World Cup with Australia.

Ayina, 19, made his first appearance for the English Championship side in the FA Cup in January and spent time on loan with Boston United in the National League North.

"Loick is someone we have watched for a period of time and we were instantly interested in bringing him to Tannadice," said head coach Liam Fox.

"He'll provide vital competition for places in the backline."

United had attempted to sign Celtic centre-back Stephen Welsh and Aberdeen striker Marley Watkins but were rebuffed in their approaches.