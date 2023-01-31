Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (centre) has scored four goals for Arsenal's under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy this season

Accrington have signed striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji from Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances in Premier League 2 this season and scored four goals for their under-21's side in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has included the striker in his matchday squad twice this season, once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup.

"He's got pace and ticks a lot of boxes," Accy boss John Coleman said.

"The fact he has scored goals in the Papa Johns Trophy against league teams is one of the reasons he came to our attention."