Cymru Premier midweek round-up
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
JD Cymru Premier
Tuesday, 31 January
The New Saints 3-0 Bala Town: New Saints are now 16 points clear at the top of the Cymru Premier table as Nathaniel MG Cup winners Bala Town were brought back down to earth at Park Hall. Ryan Brobbel gave Saints a sixth minute lead before Ben Clark's second half brace sealed their 19th win of the season.
