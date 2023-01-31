Close menu

Cymru Premier midweek round-up

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

New Saints' Ben Clark

JD Cymru Premier

Tuesday, 31 January

The New Saints 3-0 Bala Town: New Saints are now 16 points clear at the top of the Cymru Premier table as Nathaniel MG Cup winners Bala Town were brought back down to earth at Park Hall. Ryan Brobbel gave Saints a sixth minute lead before Ben Clark's second half brace sealed their 19th win of the season.

