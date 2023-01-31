Close menu

Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer in Bundesliga match v Eintracht Frankfurt
Marcel Sabitzer joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021

Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay.

Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in August 2021.

"Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions," Sabitzer said.

"From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season," he added.

"I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad.

"I'm excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans."

Sabitzer, who was previously club captain of RB Leipzig, has made 443 career club appearances across Europe.

He has also scored 12 goals in 68 appearances for Austria.

Without Eriksen, who has been ruled out until the end of April with an ankle injury, and McTominay, Ten Hag had been left with only two fit central midfielders - Casemiro and Fred - for the upcoming games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

United remain in all four competitions and face Forest at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup semi-final, with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg.

At Tuesday's news conference the United manager said it was "difficult" to complete any deals on deadline day - however he is well known at Bayern Munich because of his spell as second-team coach there.

United also signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the rest of the season from Burnley earlier in the January window.

United announced early on Wednesday that defender Axel Tuanzebe had joined Stoke City on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Aston Villa and the second half on loan at Napoli in Serie A.

Comments

Join the conversation

64 comments

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 01:23

    My heart goes out to Eriksen.

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 01:15

    I hope Fifa, the FA and all international football governing bodies introduce a straight red card offence for scissor tackle challenges where players wrap their legs around a player's knee/ankle whether its accidental/intentional. It injures players and rules them out for a long time. It happened with Pickford and Van Dijk, Carroll and Eriksen. Casemiro should also have seen red at selhurst park

    • Reply posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 01:26

      14timesEuropeanRoyalty replied:
      True but a fit vvd would have rode pickfords 50/50 challenge.
      Just saying.

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 01:03

    Decent loan deal.
    Who did liverpool get in this window ?
    Deep heat for Milner/Henderson.

    • Reply posted by L26, today at 01:05

      L26 replied:
      No, Brasso to polish their PL and CL medals

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 01:01

    Sabitzer's no Eriksen, but I guess he'll have to do.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 00:53

    This guy is a very decent player, as his record shows. Great business given the time available. ETH pulling strings again. Top man!

  • Comment posted by wayne, today at 00:49

    Most of these comments must be from disgruntled Liverpool supporters 🤣

    • Reply posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 00:54

      wordsofwisdom replied:
      Liverpool? Stick a fork in their ass and turn them over ...they're done.

  • Comment posted by Tranquilo, today at 00:49

    If Ten Hag wants him, that's good enough for me. 👌

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Red, today at 00:48

    Good luck to Axel Tuanzebe who has just been confirmed to have joined Stoke on loan.

    • Reply posted by L26, today at 01:00

      L26 replied:
      Another academy player who’s not made it a Man U

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 00:46

    Who?

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 00:45

    A six-month loan with no option or obligation to buy. And yet, it's still the biggest transfer of the day after Chelsea paid £160m (includes hidden agent/oligarch fees) to sign Enzo Fernandez on a 12-year contract.

  • Comment posted by Matt316, today at 00:43

    United also signed Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace in this transfer window. Jesus, BBC. Do your job

  • Comment posted by BigSwinger, today at 00:41

    Ten fags gone in with the desperate swoop. Surprised he wasn’t in for Crouchy. He fits the profile.

  • Comment posted by Detty Franco, today at 00:40

    Arsenal signing Chelsea unwanted player shows where both clubs are.

  • Comment posted by Wonderbread, today at 00:39

    It's hard to know how this will turn out, but as someone who is half Austrian and a United fan, I'm certainly hopeful. He says he feels at his peak, but he was a beast at Leipzig. We needed a replacement, we have one so can't ask for much more than that in our financial state.

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Red, today at 00:35

    Im not sure we needed a 2nd HYS on this but anyway welcome to Old Trafford Marcel.

  • Comment posted by Giuseppe Gelato, today at 00:33

    Rather surprised at Man United's late move for Andy Carroll, on loan until the end of the season. Possibly controversial. And might not go down well with some of the fans....

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:30

    Another Sebitzer HYS when they is one currently open, why not just update and use that one, no need for a new one.

    • Reply posted by jambotheonly, today at 00:33

      jambotheonly replied:
      Let's agree to disagree

  • Comment posted by evilfrost, today at 00:30

    I think this is a fantastic signing! Hopefully the Eriksen injury won't be as bad as initially feared & he's back sooner to play alongside him.

    • Reply posted by tigerwragg, today at 00:34

      tigerwragg replied:
      Is this the fat one?

  • Comment posted by Jeff Boldglum, today at 00:27

    A bit underwhelming but decent cover player. Don’t think he really improves their squad though, so would be surprised if it’s made permanent.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:33

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      There is no option or obligation to buy, he will go back to Munich after 30th June and then if Man Utd want him they will have to re-negotiate with Munich.

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 00:27

    Chelsea turned him down, not sure why

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:31

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Probably because Munich were not asking enough money from Chelsea for him. 😂

