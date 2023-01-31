Tottenham transfer news: Matt Doherty joins Atletico Madrid after being released by Spurs
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty has been released by Tottenham and joined La Liga side Atletico Madrid.
The 31-year-old was expected to move to Atletico on loan but Spurs said they had "mutually agreed" to end his contract to enable the transfer.
Doherty arrived at Tottenham from Wolves in 2020 and made 71 appearances.
But Spurs boss Antonio Conte has preferred to play Emerson Royal at right-back instead this season.
And soon after Doherty's departure was announced, the London club confirmed the arrival of Spain full-back Pedro Porro.
Doherty has only started seven Premier League games this season, and Conte criticised his performances in October, saying he was not seeing him in the "right way" to start every game.
Spurs are fifth in the Premier League, three points off the top four, while Atletico are fourth in La Liga and struggling to close the gap on Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top.
Doherty's fellow defender Djed Spence has also left Spurs to join French side Rennes on loan for the rest of the season.
The 22-year-old has struggled for first-team football since signing from Middlesbrough in the summer for £20m. The deal does not include an option to make the move permanent.
Analysis
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
There is a Fifa ruling that meant a temporary exit was not possible for Doherty, with clubs only permitted to send out a maximum of eight players on loan per season - a quota that Spurs have already filled.
Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani lo Celso, Destiny Udogie and the aforementioned Spence have all left the north Londoners on various loan deals over the past seven months, meaning that Doherty had to leave on a permanent basis in order to sign for Diego Simeone's side this month.
Up until his injury towards the end of last season, he was the in-form player for Spurs. Also comfortable down both flanks.
Yes, the Porro deal would mean limited game time. But I’d have kept Doherty over Royal any day of the week, and twice on Sundays.
Becoming a joke of a club - Conte is toxic and Levy only listens to Paratici who is clueless.
Conte suggests there is no creativity in the squad - not really surprising when it’s full of second rate full backs
Look down the road and see what Arsenal are doing - and quickly !
Tottenham are an absolute joke in the transfer market. They keep buying players who do nothing to improve the overall quality of the squad. A squad that is nowhere near good enough to challenge for the PL title.