Close menu

Tottenham transfer news: Pedro Porro joins Spurs from Sporting Lisbon

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments216

Pedro Porro
Pedro Porro has played once for Spain

Tottenham have signed full-back Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to buy for 45m euros (£40m).

The 23-year-old Spain international joined Sporting in August 2020 on a two-year loan deal, which became permanent last summer.

He was previously at Manchester City, but did not play for the first team.

Porro's arrival coincides with Spurs ending the contract of Matt Doherty, who has joined Atletico Madrid.

Fellow defender Djed Spence has also left Spurs, signing for French side Rennes on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has struggled for first-team football since signing from Middlesbrough in the summer for £20m. The deal does not include an option to make the move permanent.

Porro, meanwhile, will wear the number 23 shirt for Tottenham.

Signed by Manchester City from Girona for £11m in August 2019, he subsequently had loan spells at Real Valladolid and Sporting before joining the Portuguese club for £7.2m.

He has made one international appearance - in a 2-1 away win over Georgia in a World Cup qualifying tie in March 2021.

Jack Pitt-Brooke, a journalist from The Athletic, told BBC Radio 5 Live Porro was a player Spurs manager Antonio Conte "desperately wanted".

"This is a really big deal for Spurs and maybe one that could improve the mood of the team going into the second half of the season," he added.

"Spurs have been crying out for a top-level right wing-back ever since Conte arrived in 2021 and, frankly, none of Emerson Royal, Djed Spence and Matt Doherty were quite good enough.

"Porro will be a huge lift to the team because he is so much better than what they have got in that position."

Analysis

Former Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown on BBC Radio 5 Live

Spurs will be delighted with what they have down that right-hand side. They've tried several times to get that correct, so it's a positive.

It's somebody in that dressing room that is hopefully going to give them that consistency, especially when the manager demands so much of the squad.

It's a strange recruitment process with the director of football Fabio Paratici, Daniel Levy and then Conte all involved.

They have been looking for some time and some of their targets have come and gone.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

216 comments

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, at 23:04 31 Jan

    Absolute player. I watched him a few months ago for Sporting Lisbon vs Spurs and he was superb. Really skilfull for a full back - and very quick. I was surprised he wasn't picked for the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by ghost, at 23:50 31 Jan

      ghost replied:
      As much as I think he is better option than Royale, I honestly think Spence should've been loaned out this January window. So he could get more games rather than sitting in bench.

      The club is absolute shambles.

  • Comment posted by Acespur , at 23:02 31 Jan

    A player for the first 11. Young and exciting. Ticks the boxes.

    Not a great window for Spurs but if he improves the right side it could be transformative - only three points off the top 4.

    • Reply posted by fred, at 23:19 31 Jan

      fred replied:
      and only sliding one way i'm afraid! The football Conte has us playing is the worse in the PL, and now the results are deserting him there is nothing to hide behind!

  • Comment posted by Wolsey, at 23:13 31 Jan

    Only Levi could string it out this long.....still I suppose he saved 25p...spread over 5 years.

    • Reply posted by fred, at 23:16 31 Jan

      fred replied:
      lol

  • Comment posted by JM, at 23:27 31 Jan

    He’s an upgrade on what we have.

    • Reply posted by still_laughing , at 02:31 1 Feb

      still_laughing replied:
      Can’t have much then…..Trophy dodgers for life.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, at 23:47 31 Jan

    We desperately needed a quality RWB that Conte actually wanted (not a club buy). Porro fits the bill so although it’s a disappointing window overall this is a very big positive. We still have an uphill battle for 4th if we are being honest.

    • Reply posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, at 00:54 1 Feb

      OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla replied:
      Can't just keep getting players in. We'd all like to see defenders, creative midfielder, but it means selling Dier Davies Sanchez etc to comply with squad limits, loan limits, homegrowns etc. Its not easy in Jan. Conte has had 3 windows, 2 of them January, it's not his fault either.

  • Comment posted by spurs1882, at 23:36 31 Jan

    Brilliant sign in very happy with the signing need a right back for a long long time He gets Foward also It’s definitely the type of player Conte’s been crying out for

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, at 01:23 1 Feb

    Another decent signing.
    Spurs on the up.

    Liverpool signed Midtablerovic 🤠

    • Reply posted by dannyg, at 10:11 1 Feb

      dannyg replied:
      poor deluded spuds.

  • Comment posted by Harrys Game, at 23:34 31 Jan

    We add Porro. Lose Doc. Loan Spence. But keep Emerson....why would we want to keep our worst RWB. We need an attacking m/f. Madison would be good, but Conte probably wouldn't play someone attack minded. We need at least one CB. It is what it is, but we need to change our shape & play 3 in the middle...to give us a chance of not being overrun always. The game is 90+ mins, not 45 2nd half mins.

    • Reply posted by joey707, at 23:46 31 Jan

      joey707 replied:
      We should have gone for Souttar a bargin at £15m
      I believe Leicester got him.
      They have no idea at Spurs honestly, I am losing faith in Conte and the rest of them.

  • Comment posted by Marco1987, at 23:12 31 Jan

    Piss poor transfer window, GK is past his use by date, 2 CBs required and a CM but at least we have 2 new loan signings if they are made permanent in the summer along with Kulusevski then Levy won’t give any further money to the missing parts in the squad he’s just too tight

    • Reply posted by John, at 23:37 31 Jan

      John replied:
      Not a good window. However, Levy may be hedging his bets because there's no certainty Conte will be there next season.
      A new manager could arrive with his own view on players and then find he's got to shift half a dozen, or more, that he doesn't like, before he can buy in the positions you rightly suggest.

  • Comment posted by HillBay, at 22:59 31 Jan

    Finally ! 💪💪💪👏

  • Comment posted by Paul humphreys , at 07:39 1 Feb

    Transfer window was a bit underwhelming if im honest, But Happy with the 2 players that have come, I would have loved an midfield creative player though, Maybe in the summer alongside a goalkeeper and 2 more centre halfs,... Oh and maybe new owners!

    • Reply posted by dannyg, at 10:13 1 Feb

      dannyg replied:
      and going to need new manager and striker.

  • Comment posted by Maryne, at 23:43 31 Jan

    Top quality signing, hats off to Spurs, they have put some squad together now

    • Reply posted by cb, at 08:42 1 Feb

      cb replied:
      Haven't seen him, but 1 cap for spain w sporting paying £7m and now Spurs spend £40m on him... I hope he's good!
      Levy did well to drag it out so he only had to sign one player...
      Will Porro start??? Surely Conte will make him warm the bench 'till he's ready to play', like the rest of the talented players...??? :)

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, at 08:54 1 Feb

    Spence has not yet been given a chance. Hopefully he will eventually come good.

    • Reply posted by Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre, at 12:09 1 Feb

      Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre replied:
      His problems started at Middlesborough, would not train properly and was loaned out. Tried a bit with Forest, got his dream move and decided not to train properly. Don't train, don't play. Go to Rennes, prove that he can train and not do a delegate and come back. Warnock is no mug, saw through home and sent him out.

  • Comment posted by marble, at 02:17 1 Feb

    This is a solid signing for Spurs. I am sure they would have nabbed a new keeper if the quality was available. Next window I hope.

    • Reply posted by dannyg, at 10:19 1 Feb

      dannyg replied:
      spuds have to sign players with no ambition.

  • Comment posted by Athils Thorgisl, at 11:30 1 Feb

    30% of that £40 million goes to Manchester City! Ideal.
    He's a good player. And you never know he might have a great rest of the season and Chelsea will buy him for £4 trillion in the summer.

  • Comment posted by grizzle, at 10:31 1 Feb

    Get well soon Antonio Conte 🙂

    • Reply posted by JM, at 11:13 1 Feb

      JM replied:
      I fear a new managerial appointment for next season, and the inevitable “rebuilding” process starting again. Is it any wonder we haven’t won anything of note this century.

  • Comment posted by squizzer86, at 07:11 1 Feb

    Why did it again take Levy so long to get the deal done? I honestly thought it was going to be a case of another club snapped him up from under our noses in deadline day because of Levy. Anyway, we got him! I think Doherty had the right idea - lucky escape. I've no idea why Soence has been sent out on loan. And I REALLY don't know why Royal is still there.

    COME ON PORRO!

    • Reply posted by ViralSyn, at 11:58 1 Feb

      ViralSyn replied:
      Not levys fault. Transfer would have fallen through if it wasn't for levy getting involved personally

  • Comment posted by joey707, at 23:56 31 Jan

    No new keeper.
    When you think of the chances Spurs have had to get a new number 1 in the last two years it's beyond belief.
    They have let more keepers slip through their fingers than Lloris has footballs.

    • Reply posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, at 00:22 1 Feb

      OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla replied:
      True, but not this window, who was available? only keeper iv seen on the move is Keylor Navas. Decent keepers will be available in the summer. Be shocked and miserable if lloris is still no1 nx season.

  • Comment posted by Windyspurs, at 23:12 31 Jan

    Will he be told he is not allowed to cross the half way line

    • Reply posted by samueljx, at 00:29 1 Feb

      samueljx replied:
      Ha! You've clearly never watched a Conte team play before. Did you see Victor Moses at Chelsea?

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, at 23:05 31 Jan

    Nice to see Spurs sign the best Pedro in world football.

    • Reply posted by The Spider, at 11:09 1 Feb

      The Spider replied:
      I would've thought Pedro was the best Pedro just by name alone!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport