Davis Keillor-Dunn has also previously played for Wrexham, Ross County and Falkirk

Mansfield Town have signed forward Davis Keillor-Dunn from Burton Albion on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old leaves the Brewers seven months into a two-year deal, having joined the League One side as a free agent in the summer after his Oldham Athletic contract expired.

Last season he scored 17 goals in 56 games for the Latics.

At Burton, he scored scored six times in 26 appearances.