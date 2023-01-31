Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Lamare Bogarde (right) has featured for Aston Villa Under-18s and Holland's youth squads

Bristol Rovers have signed defenders Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa and Calum Macdonald from Stockport on loan.

Bogarde, 19, joined Villa in 2020 and made his professional debut during their FA Cup campaign that season.

The Dutch youth international, who came through Feyenoord's academy, has spent most of his career at Villa Park playing for their under-18s side.

Calum Macdonald joins Rovers from League Two Stockport County.

The 25-year-old left-back started his career with Derby County and has experience in League One and the National League following stints with Blackpool, Tranmere Rovers and Barrow before joining Stockport on a short deal last Autumn.