Manny Longelo spent more than a decade on the books at West Ham

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Emmanuel Longelo for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal from West Ham United.

The 22-year-old wing-back has featured 17 times for Blues since arriving on loan on August deadline day.

Speaking after Tuesday night's FA Cup fourth-round loss to Blackburn Rovers, boss John Eustace told BBC Radio WM: "It's an exciting signing for us.

"He's a young lad who's come in and done very well up to now."

Longelo's conversion from 'loan' into 'permanent' signing also reduces Blues' total of six loan players back to the permitted five.

They now have Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, Arsenal defender Auston Trusty, Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik, who Blues have confirmed will remain at St Andrew's for the rest of the season, and early January Brighton loan signing Reda Khadra.

"We've signed one for the future in Manny Longelo, "added Eustace. "Unfortunately there wasn't anyone else.

"It's now on everyone in the squad to get our heads up, knuckle down and get as many points as we can for the rest of the season."

Longelo, who played two senior games for West Ham after coming through their youth ranks, scored his first professional goal for Blues in the 2-0 win over QPR in late October.