Chelsea transfer news: Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris St-Germain at risk of collapse

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech has made 15 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season

Hakim Ziyech's proposed loan from Chelsea to Paris St-Germain is in danger of collapse because the documentation to complete the transfer was not submitted in time.

A loan was agreed before the French deadline for the Morocco international.

The 29-year-old was in Paris on Tuesday expecting the deal to be confirmed but the registration was not completed.

It remains to be seen if there is any solution, but as it currently stands Ziyech would have to return to Chelsea.

PSG are privately blaming Chelsea for not submitting documents to the French authorities before the deadline.

Ziyech was the Blues' first signing following their transfer ban in 2020, arriving from Ajax for £33m.

However, they have signed forwards Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix this month, in addition to England's Raheem Sterling who joined last summer.

Ziyech has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, registering one assist.

  • Comment posted by Mercynet, at 22:57 31 Jan

    This soccer franchise is just trading all its best offensive guys? Maybe they will get the first draft pick next season?

    • Reply posted by S Jake, at 00:22 1 Feb

      S Jake replied:
      Chelsea haven't quite been that bad this season. XD

  • Comment posted by Terry, at 23:53 31 Jan

    Chelsea are really amateurish behind the scenes these days

    • Reply posted by UBT, at 00:03 1 Feb

      UBT replied:
      They are not so good in front of the scenes (or their fans) either !!

  • Comment posted by StuN, at 23:31 31 Jan

    Great player but too temperamental. Chelsea were warned about his attitude when they bought him from Ajax

  • Comment posted by David Watts, at 01:57 1 Feb

    I hope it goes through and it’s made permanent at some point,I will happily pay £5 to make sure the paperwork is done. Then it’s a case of getting rid of the other deadwood,Pulisic,Havertz,Sterling,Aubameyang and all the others that are out on loan,Batshuyi,CHO,plenty of money to be recouped..Keep Silva is a certainty along with Azpilcueta,experience is still going to be vital..

  • Comment posted by QuinnyCFC, at 22:57 31 Jan

    If he needs a lift, I’ll drive him to Paris

    • Reply posted by Rachid Boussiga, at 23:08 31 Jan

      Rachid Boussiga replied:
      Make it quicker, I’ll buy him a flight ticket

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, at 09:47 1 Feb

    'PSG are privately blaming Chelsea...' Come on BBC, surely een you must realise that if a statement is on your website it is anything but 'private'. Maybe you could have said, 'Without providing any evidence so far, PSG have blamed Chelsea...' maybe a fairer comment.

  • Comment posted by NS, at 07:18 1 Feb

    An example of what happens when just going out and buying every young player without actually looking at who you already have in the team.
    Now they are stuck with a player who definitely doesn't want to be there. How does that make a happy squad?

  • Comment posted by Mr K, at 02:48 1 Feb

    The failures on the pitch is a reflection of their general management of the club. No surprise at all

    • Reply posted by Shed_66, at 05:59 1 Feb

      Shed_66 replied:
      And what’s the excuse for the other London clubs who have 2 less Champions League trophies than Chelsea between them?

  • Comment posted by Phoenix44, at 08:58 1 Feb

    PSG blaming somebody else "privately".

    Well wonders will never ceases.

  • Comment posted by mrimpartial, at 12:44 1 Feb

    It will be interesting what the long term impact is to Chelsea's transfer policy (5-7 years from now) regarding FFP with these transfer fees being costed over 7 years

  • Comment posted by JamieP1993, at 08:18 1 Feb

    I see this as good news. Ziyech is a good solid player and deserves a 1st team slot on the left or right wing. Not as a wing-back but as a winger. I'd back him more to come into form over Sterling. We have seen the 30% of the talent so far which more than said with Sterling or Aubameyang.

  • Comment posted by Josiekaposie, at 23:39 31 Jan

    Loan deal , helps get around UEFA FFP rules . these two clubs are always looking to test the rules to the limit .

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, at 06:54 1 Feb

      OnmeEd replied:
      Eh. Have you seen how many clubs are doing loan deals.
      Chelsea spending over 500m,i don't think theyre trying to hush hush any dealings anywhere do you..

  • Comment posted by Dad, at 23:13 31 Jan

    Is there a 70 million to buy in the summer clause....
    Or a Christmas sanity clause...?

    • Reply posted by LeaveMeAlone, at 03:07 1 Feb

      LeaveMeAlone replied:
      There might be a Christmas Santa Claus…

  • Comment posted by The Marlow Man, at 08:05 1 Feb

    Lazy player.

  • Comment posted by Blue Moon, at 23:54 31 Jan

    Well if nothing else their reserves are looking good for a trophy come May?..

  • Comment posted by swewunna, at 08:04 1 Feb

    Did they send by Fax?

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, at 05:56 1 Feb

    Chelsea should give ziyech a decent run in the first team..... He cannot hardly have turned bad overnight... He's a very good player ..... or he was...

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, at 06:51 1 Feb

      OnmeEd replied:
      No he turned bad after a few nights..

  • Comment posted by vince, at 00:59 1 Feb

    Bet Chelsea sent the papers late on purpose

  • Comment posted by Phoenix711, at 23:25 31 Jan

    This deal is apparently collapsing if Fabrizio Romano is to be believed. Apparently not registered in time. Let's see.

  • Comment posted by Too many Snowflakes, at 22:56 31 Jan

    Too light weight for the premier league, will look great in a top team in a poor league like France.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, at 23:49 31 Jan

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      I remember he scored a wonder goal and the pundits were cooing over him relentlessly. And that was it. Nothing more.

