Hakim Ziyech's proposed loan from Chelsea to Paris St-Germain is in danger of collapse because the documentation to complete the transfer was not submitted in time.

A loan was agreed before the French deadline for the Morocco international.

The 29-year-old was in Paris on Tuesday expecting the deal to be confirmed but the registration was not completed.

It remains to be seen if there is any solution, but as it currently stands Ziyech would have to return to Chelsea.

PSG are privately blaming Chelsea for not submitting documents to the French authorities before the deadline.

Ziyech was the Blues' first signing following their transfer ban in 2020, arriving from Ajax for £33m.

However, they have signed forwards Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix this month, in addition to England's Raheem Sterling who joined last summer.

Ziyech has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, registering one assist.