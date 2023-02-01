Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Jack Aitchison, Jonathan Obika and James Furlong have joined Motherwell

Motherwell made Morecambe's Jonathan Obika their third signing of transfer deadline day.

Fellow striker Jack Aitchison arrived from Barnsley and left-back James Furlong from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 32-year-old Obika, who is on loan, had a previous spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren.

He made the last of his eight appearances for his League One parent club this season in September and last scored a goal in February.

But Well manager Steven Hammell told his club website: "Jonathan gives us a big, physical presence in the final third."

Hammell explained that he was keen to add striking cover after January signing Mikael Mandron picked up an injury.

The 22-year-old Aitchison became Celtic's youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted against Motherwell at the age of 16 in 2016.

He moved to Barnsley four years later and has had loans at Stevenage and Forest Green Rovers, before scoring three in 23 appearances this term for League One Barnsley.

"He is a young and enthusiastic player who offers a different dynamic to the team," Hammell said of the permanent signing.

"Jack knows the area, is a local boy and knows the league very well. The fact he has been playing and even scored last week is a huge positive for us."

Loanee Irishman Furlong joined Brighton from Shamrock Rovers in 2019 but has made only one senior appearance.

"James is a young player who came highly recommended to us," Hammell added.

"It's a good opportunity for him and is seen as a potential first-team player for Brighton, so we feel this is a great move for both parties."