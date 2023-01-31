Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Anthony Stewart picked up two red cards in his past six games for Aberdeen

MK Dons have signed defender Anthony Stewart on loan from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen until the end of the season.

Stewart, 30, spent most of his career with Wycombe Wanderers until his move to Scotland in the summer of 2022.

He has made a total of 29 appearances for Aberdeen in all competitions since his move to Pittodrie.

"I'm delighted to be here and I am looking forward to the opportunity to showcase my ability," he said.