Harry Souttar started all four of Australia's matches at the 2022 World Cup, where they reached the last 16 before losing to eventual winners Argentina

Leicester have completed the signing of Australia defender Harry Souttar from Stoke City in a £15m deal which could eventually rise to £20m with add-ons.

The 24-year-old centre-back has joined the Foxes on a five-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2028.

There was plenty of interest in Souttar, but it was always likely he would move to the King Power Stadium.

Born in Aberdeen, Souttar's career began at Celtic before moving to Dundee United and then joining Stoke in 2016.

Dundee United are set to benefit from a significant sell-on clause, with the Scottish Premiership club likely to earn in the region of £3m from the deal.

In 2019, Souttar opted to play international football for Australia, where his mother was born.

He has won 13 caps and was part of the side that reached the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.