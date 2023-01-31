Close menu

Leicester City transfer news: Harry Souttar signs for £15m from Stoke

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

From the section Leicester

Harry Souttar
Harry Souttar started all four of Australia's matches at the 2022 World Cup, where they reached the last 16 before losing to eventual winners Argentina

Leicester have completed the signing of Australia defender Harry Souttar from Stoke City in a £15m deal which could eventually rise to £20m with add-ons.

The 24-year-old centre-back has joined the Foxes on a five-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2028.

There was plenty of interest in Souttar, but it was always likely he would move to the King Power Stadium.

Born in Aberdeen, Souttar's career began at Celtic before moving to Dundee United and then joining Stoke in 2016.

Dundee United are set to benefit from a significant sell-on clause, with the Scottish Premiership club likely to earn in the region of £3m from the deal.

In 2019, Souttar opted to play international football for Australia, where his mother was born.

He has won 13 caps and was part of the side that reached the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

  • Comment posted by Inspector Japp, at 20:34 1 Feb

    Good luck Harry!

  • Comment posted by Delstar, at 18:18 1 Feb

    As long as he is not as injury prone as his brother John, and shows more loyalty he might be a good signing.

  • Comment posted by Babwe , at 17:20 1 Feb

    Watched him work hard in the world Cup, thought he would get a Premier league move but Leicester will have to do.

  • Comment posted by Clay Head, at 17:01 1 Feb

    LCFC you have got yourselves a terrific young defender. Don't be fooled by his size, he is brilliant at bringing the ball out from the back and can ping good cross field passes well. He's a great young player. This is the worst thing about being back in the Championship, not getting to keep our good young players and build around them. Souttar and Collins could of been our CB partnership for years

  • Comment posted by Nick B, at 13:05 1 Feb

    One more classic example of valuing a player on the basis of a couple of good games on TV. Usually it's SCFC being conned into buying inflated-price players - so it's nice to see they've made a bob. I wish Souttar the best - but the odds are that he'll prove an expensive waste. He's not done much at Stoke.

    • Reply posted by Alan_69, at 17:22 1 Feb

      Alan_69 replied:
      He’s worth what’s been paid. A good fit for Leicester, who will make a big profit on him in 2-3 years time. I just hope Stoke have managed to get a hefty sell-on clause in the deal.

  • Comment posted by sat, at 12:37 1 Feb

    Is he anygood?

    • Reply posted by Alan_69, at 13:01 1 Feb

      Alan_69 replied:
      Yes! Quick & nimble for a big man, good with his feet and able to bring the ball out from the back. Commanding in the air, disciplined (few yellow cards) & clean in the tackle and prepared to put his body on the line to make vital blocks. Weaknesses? Obviously not tested against PL opposition and not the goal threat at set pieces, but that will come. You’ll turn a big profit on him.

  • Comment posted by gers79, at 12:33 1 Feb

    we signed the wrong souttar back in the summer can we swap please

  • Comment posted by Oatcake, at 11:53 1 Feb

    We wish you well Harry ..

  • Comment posted by someperspective, at 11:01 1 Feb

    Harry Souttar is a great big man
    Get past him if you friggan can

  • Comment posted by Common Sense, at 10:11 1 Feb

    Oh how the mighty have fallen.

  • Comment posted by Walt78, at 09:39 1 Feb

    Its a sad indictment that Stoke needed to sell not because the player was banging down the door for a move & not even because Stoke need the money but because FFP dictates that league clubs have to keep selling to the chosen Premier League few. If you are outside the top flight then FFP is a disaster that only serves to protect the top flight. Congrats to Leicester he a good signing with potential

    • Reply posted by Sir Michael Taker, at 10:53 1 Feb

      Sir Michael Taker replied:
      Stoke only don't need the money because Bet365 own them. If she walks away the club would be ruined which is what FFP is actually for

  • Comment posted by Terencej, at 09:04 1 Feb

    "Soapy" will be a good signing for Leicester. Not every player needs to have £40+ Million price tag to be effective. He's a modern CB in that he can play good passes but he focuses on the primary objectives of a CB - Defensive headers, tackles, marking and if in doubt, boot it out....

  • Comment posted by Dr Stevie G, at 08:10 1 Feb

    Who was there when Stoke drew 0-0 with Leicester to send us up to the Premier and them down to League One? How times change.

    • Reply posted by shotthefox, at 08:42 1 Feb

      shotthefox replied:
      I was unfortunately. As you say though, things change (and can as easily change back)

  • Comment posted by AndrewJG_23, at 07:55 1 Feb

    And Stoke City continuing to be a mid table Championship club.

    • Reply posted by Alan_69, at 17:26 1 Feb

      Alan_69 replied:
      Lower mid table, if you don’t mind!
      Apart from the favoured few, it could easily be the fate of most Premier League clubs. They should enjoy their time in the sun whilst they can. Anyway, there are positive aspects to the championship: no VAR, referees generally happy to let games flow, ignoring any rolling around in mock agony and most games on a Saturday afternoon - where they should be…

  • Comment posted by freo6, at 07:53 1 Feb

    Out of the frying pan, into the fire

  • Comment posted by So dew, at 07:52 1 Feb

    He didn’t play well in the world cup though, the team did. Positionally, he’s all over the shop. Literally the tallest man on the pitch and he can’t win a header in his own box ?

    This is bonkers !

  • Comment posted by trewo, at 07:47 1 Feb

    Do Leicester have no scouts?

    Just buying a championship player for an over-inflated price because he played well at the World Cup.

    Not as bad as Chelsea though.

    • Reply posted by shotthefox, at 08:46 1 Feb

      shotthefox replied:
      Would you like to look a little further back into Leicester citys scouting record? It’s usually extremely good. We bought a centre half from Hull once and sold him for £62million more than we paid ( we did however have to give Hull approximately £12million of that)

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, at 07:25 1 Feb

    We will sell him to Chelsea next season for £125 million where he will then be permanently injured like Forfana and Chiwell, it's the Leicester way....

