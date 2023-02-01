Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has had the red card he was shown against Rangers reduced to a yellow.

The Scottish Premiership club had appealed against the dismissal by referee Willie Collum in the 37th minute of Saturday's 2-0 defeat.

But St Johnstone say a claim of wrongful dismissal was accepted by a Scottish FA judicial panel at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

Clark will now be available to face Motherwell later in the evening.

The 31-year-old had been in line for a two-match suspension for his challenge on Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, with a VAR check having confirmed serious foul play at Ibrox.

"I just can't get it, I don't understand it," said Saints manager Callum Davidson after the match.

"A really big decision, I don't think it was a red card."

Soon after the sending off, Collum stuck with his decision to give Jack a yellow card for a late tackle on Adam Montgomery after checking the pitchside monitor.

Davidson, who was also upset by the award of a penalty for handball, said of the red card: "He was getting fouled originally, he has lost his balance a little bit as he has gone to ground. Ryan Jack has come in to him at force, not the other way round."