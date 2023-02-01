Nicky Clark: St Johnstone win appeal against striker's red card against Rangers
Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has had the red card he was shown against Rangers reduced to a yellow.
The Scottish Premiership club had appealed against the dismissal by referee Willie Collum in the 37th minute of Saturday's 2-0 defeat.
But St Johnstone say a claim of wrongful dismissal was accepted by a Scottish FA judicial panel at Hampden Park on Wednesday.
Clark will now be available to face Motherwell later in the evening.
The 31-year-old had been in line for a two-match suspension for his challenge on Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, with a VAR check having confirmed serious foul play at Ibrox.
"I just can't get it, I don't understand it," said Saints manager Callum Davidson after the match.
"A really big decision, I don't think it was a red card."
Soon after the sending off, Collum stuck with his decision to give Jack a yellow card for a late tackle on Adam Montgomery after checking the pitchside monitor.
Davidson, who was also upset by the award of a penalty for handball, said of the red card: "He was getting fouled originally, he has lost his balance a little bit as he has gone to ground. Ryan Jack has come in to him at force, not the other way round."
