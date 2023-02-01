Close menu

Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss to undergo gallbladder removal surgery

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Antonio Conte
Conte joined Tottenham in 2021 after ending his contract with Inter Milan

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will have surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday, the club have confirmed.

The 53-year-old Italian was diagnosed with cholecystitis, an inflammation of the gallbladder, after becoming "unwell with severe abdominal pain".

Spurs' next game is at home to second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The club have said Conte will return "following a period of recuperation".

"Everyone at the club wishes him well," Tottenham added.

Conte's side are currently fifth in the Premier League table on 36 points, 14 points behind league leaders and north London rivals Arsenal.

