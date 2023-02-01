Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss to undergo gallbladder removal surgery
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will have surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday, the club have confirmed.
The 53-year-old Italian was diagnosed with cholecystitis, an inflammation of the gallbladder, after becoming "unwell with severe abdominal pain".
Spurs' next game is at home to second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
The club have said Conte will return "following a period of recuperation".
"Everyone at the club wishes him well," Tottenham added.
Conte's side are currently fifth in the Premier League table on 36 points, 14 points behind league leaders and north London rivals Arsenal.
- Go here to follow all of the developments on transfer deadline day
- Head to our transfers page for all the latest done deals
- Visit our Tottenham page for all the latest Spurs news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Spurs news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Tottenham Hotspur is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Spurs - go straight to all the best content