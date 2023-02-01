Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Gary Woods could make his Exeter City debut on Saturday should Jamal Blackman still be unfit

Exeter City have signed goalkeeper Gary Woods on a contract for the remainder of the season.

The 32-year-old joined Kilmarnock last summer but did not make an appearance for the Scottish side.

Woods was part of the Doncaster Rovers side that won the 2012-13 League One title when he played 42 league games.

He arrives with first-choice Jamal Blackman struggling with a hip injury - the club last week signed Reading's Jokull Andresson on an emergency loan.

"I felt like we needed a permanent number two to come in and cover should get injured or suspended, but more importantly it allows Harry Lee to go out on loan and develop his game within playing games," said Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell.

Woods' former clubs also include Leyton Orient, Oldham and Aberdeen.