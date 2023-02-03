Last updated on .From the section Southend

Kevin Maher has managed Southend United since October 2021

Southend United manager Kevin Maher is adamant that the club are not looking to sell players, despite their ongoing financial difficulties.

Last month, the club was given more time to pay a debt to HM Revenue and Customs that was described as "large".

"I'm not surprised people are looking at our players," said Maher. "But they're our players, they're staying."

The club is still looking to fund a move from Roots Hall to a new stadium one and a half miles away.

"Take the situation away - the assets we've got around the place tells you that the footballing side is adding good value, good players," he told BBC Essex Sport.

Chief Executive Tom Lawrence has described their ageing stadium, Roots Hall, as "a money pit" and has estimated the club's funding gap at around £2m per season.

The 116-year-old club has faced a series of winding-up petitions in recent years.

There have recent been reports of late payments to staff and rumours of a possible "phoenix club" being organised by Shrimpers' fans to restart the club if it is wound up.

Despite the ongoing problems, Southend are in ninth place in the National League, just a point outside the play-off places.

"We've got a chance of achieving something brilliant this season," he said. "The fans can give that extra energy to the players. They've got a team that will go to the nth degree for the shirt."

"We want to produce a team that makes the fans proud. It's difficult for fans with the uncertainty.

Southend play at home to York City on the next two Saturdays, first in the National League and then in the FA Trophy fifth round in a week's time.

"All we can ask the players to do is go out and win a game of football. But they love coming to work every day," he added.