Joe Grayson (right) was with Dundee for the first part of the season

Barrow have loaned defender Joe Grayson to fellow League Two side Stockport County on a deal to run until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the season at Scottish Championship side Dundee, scoring once in 17 games in all competitions before his recall.

Grayson began his career at Blackburn and has also had temporary stints with Grimsby and Oxford United.

He joins a Hatters side 10th in the fourth-tier, a point below Barrow.