Jordan Smith: Huddersfield Town sign Nottingham Forest goalkeeper on loan

Jordan Smith has not played for Nottingham Forest since 17 March 2021

Championship club Huddersfield Town have signed Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith on loan until the end of the season.

Smith, 28, has not made a competitive appearance for Forest since March 2021.

The Terriers also added Czech Republic international keeper Tomas Vaclik on deadline day, after number one Lee Nicholls was ruled out for the season.

Boss Mark Fotheringham told the club website:external-link "As with every position in the squad, we want competition for places."

