Accrington Stanley admitted the charge from the FA, which was issued in December 2022

Accrington Stanley have been fined £5,000 for misconduct in relation to crowd behaviour during their defeat by Bolton Wanderers on 22 October.

The club was charged with failing to ensure fans did not use insulting language with reference to sexual orientation during the match.

Stanley owner Andy Holt previously said the club would offer no defence. external-link

In addition to the fine, the League One club was told it must agree an action plan with the Football Association.