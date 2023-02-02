Last updated on .From the section Football

Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford were part of England's squad at the 2022 World Cup

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Chelsea's Raheem Sterling and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford have been named on a list of the most influential black people in British football.

The annual Football Black List recognises the efforts of black figures working in various areas of the game.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany are included in the coaching category.

Pundit and ex-England player Lianne Sanderson is also on this year's list.

The Football Black List, first published in 2008, highlights black industry professionals who are positive influencers.

The names in the eight categories are decided by a panel of experts with representatives from the Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers' Association, EFL and anti-racism group Kick It Out.

Deji Davies, Les Ferdinand and Jobi McAnuff are also on the 2022 list. Davies is a non-executive director at Brentford and the only black board member at a Premier League club, Ferdinand is the only black director of football in the game, while McAnuff is a Football Association board member.

Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List, said: "I am particularly proud to see the list now feature board members, and managers at the top of the game but clearly we still have a long way to go to see better representation in football.

"However, we are highlighting those leading the way. We are proud of these individuals and the impact they are making."

There is also a Ugo Ehiogu 'ones to watch' category, which identifies talented, young people in the industry under 30.

The full list:

Players:

Andre Gray, Aris and Jamaica

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal and England

Charlotte Lynch, Leyton Orient Women

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England

Raheem Sterling, Chelsea and England

Administration:

Deji Davies, Brentford

Jobi McAnuff, the FA

Les Ferdinand, QPR

Maheta Molango, PFA

Sarah Gregorius, Fifpro

Coaching and management:

Aubrey Rogers, Liverpool

Danetta Powell, Birmingham City

Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace

Paul Nevin, West Ham United and England

Vincent Kompany, Burnley

Commercial:

Akinola Fashola, West Ham United

Akua Agyemfra, Merky and The Balley Consultancy

Freda Ayisi, Content creator

Liseli Sitali, Sky Sports

Sofia Thomas, Juno Sports Tax

Community and grassroots:

Andrew Lovelace, Watford Ladies

Habib Olorukoba-Oseni, Cray Wanderers and Welling United Deaf

Kerry Phillips, Saving Souls

Simon Hyacinth, FURD

Trisha Lewis, Romance

LGBTQ+:

Dr Michael Seeraj, Charlton Athletic Community Trust

Lianne Sanderson, talkSPORT

Media:

Carl Anka, The Athletic

Fatou Jeng, BT Sport

Jemma Archer, Whisper Productions

Pippa Monique, The Football Mum Podcast

Nelson Kumah, BBC Sport

Practitioners:

Ciaran Baxendale, Football Beyond Borders

Iffy Onoura, Premier League

Lauren Impey, PGMOL

Michael Hamilton, AFC Wimbledon

Dr Paul Campbell, University of Leicester

Ugo Ehiogu's ones to watch:

Cordell Lake-Benjamin, Palace for Life Foundation

Debra Nelson, Football Beyond Borders

J'nae Ward, Refresh Sport Consultancy and Productions

Siham Abdullahi, Buzz 16

Tyra Mills, Kinetic Foundation