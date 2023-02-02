Football Black List: Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford & Lianne Sanderson on list
Last updated on .From the section Football
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Chelsea's Raheem Sterling and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford have been named on a list of the most influential black people in British football.
The annual Football Black List recognises the efforts of black figures working in various areas of the game.
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany are included in the coaching category.
Pundit and ex-England player Lianne Sanderson is also on this year's list.
The Football Black List, first published in 2008, highlights black industry professionals who are positive influencers.
The names in the eight categories are decided by a panel of experts with representatives from the Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers' Association, EFL and anti-racism group Kick It Out.
Deji Davies, Les Ferdinand and Jobi McAnuff are also on the 2022 list. Davies is a non-executive director at Brentford and the only black board member at a Premier League club, Ferdinand is the only black director of football in the game, while McAnuff is a Football Association board member.
Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List, said: "I am particularly proud to see the list now feature board members, and managers at the top of the game but clearly we still have a long way to go to see better representation in football.
"However, we are highlighting those leading the way. We are proud of these individuals and the impact they are making."
There is also a Ugo Ehiogu 'ones to watch' category, which identifies talented, young people in the industry under 30.
The full list:
Players:
- Andre Gray, Aris and Jamaica
- Bukayo Saka, Arsenal and England
- Charlotte Lynch, Leyton Orient Women
- Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England
- Raheem Sterling, Chelsea and England
Administration:
- Deji Davies, Brentford
- Jobi McAnuff, the FA
- Les Ferdinand, QPR
- Maheta Molango, PFA
- Sarah Gregorius, Fifpro
Coaching and management:
- Aubrey Rogers, Liverpool
- Danetta Powell, Birmingham City
- Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace
- Paul Nevin, West Ham United and England
- Vincent Kompany, Burnley
Commercial:
- Akinola Fashola, West Ham United
- Akua Agyemfra, Merky and The Balley Consultancy
- Freda Ayisi, Content creator
- Liseli Sitali, Sky Sports
- Sofia Thomas, Juno Sports Tax
Community and grassroots:
- Andrew Lovelace, Watford Ladies
- Habib Olorukoba-Oseni, Cray Wanderers and Welling United Deaf
- Kerry Phillips, Saving Souls
- Simon Hyacinth, FURD
- Trisha Lewis, Romance
LGBTQ+:
- Dr Michael Seeraj, Charlton Athletic Community Trust
- Lianne Sanderson, talkSPORT
Media:
- Carl Anka, The Athletic
- Fatou Jeng, BT Sport
- Jemma Archer, Whisper Productions
- Pippa Monique, The Football Mum Podcast
- Nelson Kumah, BBC Sport
Practitioners:
- Ciaran Baxendale, Football Beyond Borders
- Iffy Onoura, Premier League
- Lauren Impey, PGMOL
- Michael Hamilton, AFC Wimbledon
- Dr Paul Campbell, University of Leicester
Ugo Ehiogu's ones to watch:
- Cordell Lake-Benjamin, Palace for Life Foundation
- Debra Nelson, Football Beyond Borders
- J'nae Ward, Refresh Sport Consultancy and Productions
- Siham Abdullahi, Buzz 16
- Tyra Mills, Kinetic Foundation
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment