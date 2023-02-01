Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vicky Losada has moved to Roma after two years at Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Vicky Losada has left the Women's Super League club to join Italian side Roma.

The Spanish international signed for City in 2021 from Barcelona.

During her two seasons in Manchester, Losada made 30 appearances, scored nine times and won the Women's League Cup.

In a post on Instagram, the 31-year-old thanked "the club, staff and all the workers at Manchester City" adding "you've been great to me since day one".

The 2020-21 Champions League winner said: "Thank you to all the fans that have been supporting us every game and helping the growth of women's football, you are a key part in this."

Losada, who has played 65 times for Spain, spent two seasons at Arsenal from 2015, winning the Women's FA Cup and the League Cup, before joining Barcelona.

Manchester City are fourth in the WSL and will face bottom side Leicester City on Saturday 4 February.