Match ends, Real Betis 1, Barcelona 2.
Barcelona won away at Real Betis to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga.
Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva made three saves to deny Pedri before Raphinha scored from Alejandro Balde's cross.
La Liga's top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski hit his 14th league goal of the season after Ronald Araujo's knockdown to make it 2-0.
Betis pulled one back late on through Jules Kounde's own goal but Barca held on for the victory.
After the final whistle, Betis midfielder William Carvalho was shown a red card after complaining to the referee.
The result leaves Barcelona on 50 points from 19 matches, with second-placed Real Madrid on 42 with a game in hand, while Betis are sixth, 19 points behind the leaders.
Real will close the gap to Barca back to five points if they win at home against Valencia on Thursday.
Line-ups
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 24RuibalBooked at 65minsSubstituted forSabalyat 78'minutes
- 16Pezzella
- 19Ramos MarchiBooked at 69mins
- 20da Silva Santos
- 5Rodríguez
- 14William CarvalhoBooked at 90minsSubstituted forGuardadoat 62'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 11Rosa da SilvaSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 77'minutes
- 8FekirSubstituted forJuanmiat 63'minutes
- 10Canales
- 9IglesiasSubstituted forDa Silvaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bravo
- 2Montoya
- 3González
- 6Ruiz
- 7Juanmi
- 12Da Silva
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 18Guardado
- 23Sabaly
- 25Martín Fernández
- 28Sánchez Rodríguez
- 33Miranda
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4Araújo
- 15Christensen
- 28Balde
- 21F de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 8PedriSubstituted forKessieat 90'minutes
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 80'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 6GaviSubstituted forF Torresat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Ansu Fati
- 11F Torres
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 19Kessie
- 20Roberto
- 24García
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- 38Alarcón
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 48,181
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Dismissal
William Carvalho (Real Betis) is shown the red card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 1, Barcelona 2.
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
Post update
Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Real Betis. Sergio Canales tries a through ball, but Juanmi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Franck Kessie replaces Pedri.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Goal!
Own Goal by Jules Koundé, Barcelona. Real Betis 1, Barcelona 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Gavi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Balde with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ansu Fati replaces Raphinha.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ronald Araújo following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedri with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Abner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Youssouf Sabaly replaces Aitor Ruibal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Rodri replaces Luiz Henrique.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Willian José replaces Borja Iglesias.
Post update
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.