Spanish La Liga
Real BetisReal Betis1BarcelonaBarcelona2

Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona: Barca move eight points clear at top of La Liga

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Raphinha scores Barcelona's first goal
Raphinha has scored five goals in 28 games for Barcelona since his £55m move from Leeds United last summer

Barcelona won away at Real Betis to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva made three saves to deny Pedri before Raphinha scored from Alejandro Balde's cross.

La Liga's top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski hit his 14th league goal of the season after Ronald Araujo's knockdown to make it 2-0.

Betis pulled one back late on through Jules Kounde's own goal but Barca held on for the victory.

After the final whistle, Betis midfielder William Carvalho was shown a red card after complaining to the referee.

The result leaves Barcelona on 50 points from 19 matches, with second-placed Real Madrid on 42 with a game in hand, while Betis are sixth, 19 points behind the leaders.

Real will close the gap to Barca back to five points if they win at home against Valencia on Thursday.

Line-ups

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 24RuibalBooked at 65minsSubstituted forSabalyat 78'minutes
  • 16Pezzella
  • 19Ramos MarchiBooked at 69mins
  • 20da Silva Santos
  • 5Rodríguez
  • 14William CarvalhoBooked at 90minsSubstituted forGuardadoat 62'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 11Rosa da SilvaSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 77'minutes
  • 8FekirSubstituted forJuanmiat 63'minutes
  • 10Canales
  • 9IglesiasSubstituted forDa Silvaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bravo
  • 2Montoya
  • 3González
  • 6Ruiz
  • 7Juanmi
  • 12Da Silva
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 18Guardado
  • 23Sabaly
  • 25Martín Fernández
  • 28Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 33Miranda

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4Araújo
  • 15Christensen
  • 28Balde
  • 21F de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 8PedriSubstituted forKessieat 90'minutes
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 80'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 6GaviSubstituted forF Torresat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 11F Torres
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 20Roberto
  • 24García
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 38Alarcón
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
48,181

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Betis 1, Barcelona 2.

  2. Dismissal

    William Carvalho (Real Betis) is shown the red card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Betis 1, Barcelona 2.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

  5. Post update

    Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Real Betis. Sergio Canales tries a through ball, but Juanmi is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Franck Kessie replaces Pedri.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.

  9. Goal!

    Own Goal by Jules Koundé, Barcelona. Real Betis 1, Barcelona 2.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Gavi.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Balde with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ansu Fati replaces Raphinha.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ronald Araújo following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedri with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Abner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Youssouf Sabaly replaces Aitor Ruibal.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Rodri replaces Luiz Henrique.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Willian José replaces Borja Iglesias.

  20. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1916213973250
2Real Madrid18133238162242
3Real Sociedad19123428181039
4Atl Madrid19104528161234
5Villarreal199462114731
6Real Betis199462116531
7Rayo Vallecano198562522329
8Osasuna198471818028
9Ath Bilbao197572520526
10Mallorca197481518-325
11Almería196492329-622
12Girona195682629-321
13Sevilla195682126-521
14Valencia185582521420
15Espanyol194872329-620
16Celta Vigo195591829-1120
17Real Valladolid1962111428-1420
18Cádiz194781429-1519
19Getafe1945101626-1017
20Elche1906131239-276
View full Spanish La Liga table

