Joao Cancelo made an instant impact on his Bayern Munich debut as they cruised into the German Cup quarter-final with a 4-0 win at Mainz.
The Portuguese full-back, who joined on loan from Manchester City on Tuesday, crossed for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's volleyed opener on 17 minutes.
Jamal Musiala drilled home a second soon after before Leroy Sane's calm finish made it three before the break.
Alphonso Davies headed home a fourth late on for a dominant Bayern.
Mainz's Alexander Hack was then dismissed for a lunge on Musiala, just minutes after manager Bo Svensson was sent off for dissent, as Bayern ended a run of three straight draws for their first win of 2023.
Cancelo, 28, has played an integral part in the Premier League titles Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have won in the past two seasons, but has fallen out of favour and looks destined for a future away from Etihad, with the deal including an option to join permanently for £61.5m in the summer.
Line-ups
Mainz
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Dahmen
- 25Hanche-Olsen
- 20Fernandes
- 19Caci
- 30WidmerBooked at 24minsSubstituted forda Costaat 40'minutes
- 8BarreiroSubstituted forLee Jae-sungat 45'minutes
- 31Kohr
- 3MartínSubstituted forHackat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 4Barkok
- 6StachSubstituted forIngvartsenat 66'minutes
- 17AjorqueSubstituted forOnisiwoat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Leitsch
- 7Lee Jae-sung
- 9Onisiwo
- 11Ingvartsen
- 16Bell
- 21da Costa
- 32Rieß
- 42Hack
- 43Gruda
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 27Sommer
- 5Pavard
- 2UpamecanoSubstituted forBlindat 64'minutes
- 4de Ligt
- 6Kimmich
- 22CanceloSubstituted forDaviesat 71'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forGoretzkaat 71'minutes
- 42Musiala
- 11Coman
- 25MüllerBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGravenberchat 64'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forGnabryat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 8Goretzka
- 14Wanner
- 19Davies
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6