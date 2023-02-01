Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has emerged a surprise runner in the race for the Aberdeen job. (Daily Record) external-link

Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is ready to take big decisions after revealing it was his call to loan out captain Anthony Stewart after he told the Dons captain he was not going to play. (Press & Journal) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou still expects striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to leave Celtic - with Atalanta his likely destination. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Postecoglou says even if Callum McGregor broke his nose against Livingston, the Celtic captain would still turn up for training on Thursday. (The Scotsman) external-link

Michael Beale has confirmed Rangers are keen to make Malik Tillman's loan deal a permanent one at the end of the season. (The Herald) external-link

Ex-Rangers winger Neil McCann has urged Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos to stop needlessly antagonising opposition supporters - before something untoward happens. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale admitted he was looking for a taxi out of Parkhead at half-time after watching Celtic score three times in the opening 45 minutes. (Daily Record) external-link

Liam Fox says he understands the frustrations of fans after Dundee United's deadline-day business. (The Courier) external-link

Robbie Neilson says individual errors were costly against Rangers and his adventurous game plan did not pay off as Hearts' 10-match unbeaten run ended. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen supporters have been told to expect excitement from deadline-day signing Dilan Markanday. (Press & Journal) external-link

The back page of The Courier