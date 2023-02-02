Lamouchi unsure when new Cardiff striker Kaba will be ready to play

Manager Sabri Lamouchi has not ruled out signing free agents to help Cardiff City's Championship relegation battle but admits they would be "a gamble".

The Bluebirds made only one signing in the January window, with striker Sory Kaba joining on loan for the rest of the season.

Lamouchi would like more new faces but says time is against them given their lowly league position.

"Look, the free [agent] transfer, it is a gamble," said Lamouchi.

"We need the players ready, we need the players to help us.

"I don't have time to look around but if we have some good opportunities, ideas to add some players to this squad, why not, you never know.

"Looking for free transfers, the player is not training with a squad, he is free, we have to say and to think, when will he be ready to play with us?"

Kaba joined from Danish club Midtjylland shortly before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

He is due to arrive in Wales on Thursday and could make his debut in Saturday's game at Hull City.

Cardiff are three points above the relegation zone ahead of the trip to Humberside, where they will look to end a run of 12 games in all competitions without a win.

Lamouchi admits he would have liked more additions before the January window closed, but says he is prepared to work with the players he has at his disposal.

The only players Cardiff can sign before the summer are those who do not currently have a club.

"Unfortunately, we signed just one player in the transfer window," he added.

"As you know it's very difficult to make a combination with opportunities, our situation, the desire of the players to come to Cardiff right now.

"We find our striker and for the free transfer players, we will see what we will do. The club are working hard to find the best players and the best solution for the team.

"I believe in the club, I believe in the chairman, I believe in all the people here to find the best solution for the club. It's not time to complain, it's not time to ask, it's just time to do."