Beale is not concerned Rangers have not eaten into Celtic's lead despite winning 10 of their 11 games since he took over

Michael Beale has said Rangers would cope if Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Malik Tillman were not at Ibrox because of the increased options in his squad.

Kent and Morelos are out of contract in the summer, while Tillman is on a year-long loan from Bayern Munich.

Beale said he has more clarity on their futures than he can say publicly.

"Those three are playing fantastically well along with Fashion [Sakala], but if they weren't there I think we are able to play without them," said Beale.

Beale signed midfielders Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin in his first transfer window as Rangers manager.

"We've got Todd, we got Nico, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe, and we have Antonio Colak. We seem in quite a good place at the moment," he added.

"I like all three [Kent, Morelos and Tillman] a lot and I think they know that.

"It's been hard for the other attackers because they've been relentless in terms of the goals, assists and chances they're making."

Beale denied there was any frustration among his squad at Rangers being unable to reduce Celtic's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership despite winning all but one of their league games since he arrived.

The convincing victory at Heart of Midlothian on Wednesday was the 10th under Beale, who has failed to win only once as Ibrox boss - the Old Firm game against Celtic, who remain nine points clear at the top of the table.

"People outside of our club were waiting for us to slip up at Hearts so it was important we laid a marker down - and we did. That's all they can do," added Beale, whose side host Ross County on Saturday.

"We've had some tricky away games back to back but all we can do is focus on the next game. Competition in the building is what's driving the team and we're not looking too far ahead.

"Hearts was a step forward but I do feel we owe our home fans a good performance as well.

"It's been a while, since probably the Aberdeen game, when we've put in a really strong performance."