Blackburn hoped to have signed two players before the deadline but were refused registration by the EFL

Blackburn Rovers will appeal against an EFL decision not to register one loan signing and one permanent signing before Tuesday's transfer deadline due to late submission of paperwork.

Rovers said "complex" negotiations and "events beyond our control" led to the documents being submitted late for the first of the two rejected deals.

For the second, they cited "unsigned paperwork and technical issues".

The club have until 7 February to submit their appeal documentation.

"One of the deals was a very ambitious target," a club statement read.

"It was only confirmed that he was able to join us late Tuesday afternoon. Due to the complex nature of the various agreements to be included within the overall registration, legal advisors were brought in to assist in part of the process.

"Despite the club's best endeavours to complete all the required elements of this loan transfer, due to events we believe to be outside of our control, the deadline for submission was late and despite the club stating the mitigating reasons for the delayed submission, our application has been rejected by the EFL."

The statement continued: "Our application for the second deal - for the permanent transfer of a promising young player - was also delayed due to unsigned paperwork and technical issues encountered by the club at the point of submission."