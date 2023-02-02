Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Adam Ideh (left) missed three months through injury at the the start of this season

Norwich City striker Adam Idah has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2027-28 season.

The Republic of Ireland international has made 64 appearances for the Canaries since his debut in 2019.

Idah, 21, has struggled with injury this season but scored his first league goal against Reading in December.

"The last year and a half have been tough," said Idah "But the club are showing a lot of faith in me."

Idah marked his full debut for the Canaries with a hat-trick at Preston in the FA Cup three years ago.

"Adam has a raw, natural ability and is someone we're really looking forward to working further with," Norwich head coach David Wagner told the club's website.