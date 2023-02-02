Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Mark Bonner's Cambridge drew their last game against Lincoln following four league defeats in a row

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner says his squad is "a heck of a lot stronger" following the January transfer window.

Cambridge re-signed Michael Morrison and brought in fellow defender Ryan Bennett from Swansea on a deal until the end of the season.

Midfielders George Thomas, from QPR, and Charlton's Conor McGrandles also arrived in January.

"I don't remember a window were we've signed players with such experience at this level," said Bonner.

"It's the reality of January that you have to take in players that have been injured, or are injured, or are at the later stages of rehab," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"You want to add the right players - there are plenty of players available, but if you're going to take someone, you want them to impact your team really."

Cambridge are second-bottom of the League One table and take on third-placed Ipswich Town onm Saturday, but they will have to wait to use Thomas, who is short of match fitness.

"We were delighted adding them because, with the players that we have returning from injury, it makes the squad a heck of a lot stronger," Bonner added.

"We're going to have a big squad - a lot of cover in every position - so we might have a few players not involved on match days. I have a lot of empathy for the players on that.

"But if you look at the injury record we've had this season, we have to be fully stocked. We need to give ourselves options."

One recent recruit not available at present is full-back Steve Seddon, who fractured an eye socket and cheekbone in his first game after arriving on loan from Oxford United.