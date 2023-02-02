Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Andre Ayew (right) played at his third World Cup in Qatar last year

Nottingham Forest are close to signing Ghana international and free agent Andre Ayew.

The 33-year-old forward is without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd and is closing in on a short-term deal at the City Ground.

He has turned down the chance to join Premier League rivals Everton and is undergoing a medical at Forest.

The former Swansea and West Ham player would be Forest's 29th signing since their return to the Premier League.

Forest boss Steve Cooper knows the Ayew well, having worked with him in Wales, and his arrival will help cover injuries to Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Jesse Lingard.

Ayew, whose career began at Marseille, had two spells with Swansea either side of his two-year stay with the Hammers. He has spent the last two years playing in Qatar.