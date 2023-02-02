Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Josh Key (left) and Jevani Brown were key members of the Exeter City side that won promotion last season

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says Jevani Brown and Josh Key are "fully committed" to the club after the Grecians turned down bids for the pair.

Brown, 28, was reportedly the subject of a offer from Portsmouth.

Meanwhile, highly-rated homegrown defender Key, 23, was said to have interested a number of Championship clubs, having been the subject of a bid of more than £1m in 2021.

"They weren't bids that really took much time to consider," said Caldwell.

Brown has scored 12 goals and provided a further nine assists as Exeter have adapted well to life in League One following last season's promotion.

Key has played 131 times for the club and been a regular in the side for three seasons playing on the right side of defence or as a right wing-back.

Both players are out of contract at the end of the season.

"We value Jevani very highly, he's a player that has the second-highest goal contributions in the league this season, he has really thrived at this level and shows his quality every week," Caldwell told BBC Sport.

"I spoke to him and Josh Key, who we had bids for as well.

"I didn't keep anything from them, I spoke to them and kept them up to speed with everything so that they could inform me how they felt.

"They're fully committed and ready to give everything for the club until the end of the season."

Exeter had a busy January window with forward Matt Jay, defender Sam Stubbs and midfielder Tim Dieng leaving the club, while Demetri Mitchell, Will Aimson, Kevin McDonald, Joe White, Gary Woods and James Scott all moved to St James Park.