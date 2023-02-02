Last updated on .From the section Derby

Max Bird has captained Derby for much of the season

Derby County midfielder Max Bird could be out for up to five weeks with a groin injury, says Rams boss Paul Warne.

The 22-year-old, who has featured in every game for Derby this season, was injured in the second half of Monday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by West Ham.

The injury could see him miss seven games, including trips to League One promotion rivals Barnsley and Wycombe.

"It's a blow for Max and a blow for the team," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"The positive thing is that Max is so professional with everything he does that if it's between four and five weeks, I'd expect him back in three because he is an absolute lunatic."

Warne says Bird, while disappointed, has remained "upbeat".

"He isn't really used to being inured," the Rams boss added. "He is still at that age where you think you are invincible, bless him.

"If he will have the career I hope he has, he will have many a setback and this is just one of them."

Derby acted swiftly after the FA Cup exit to secure injury cover, with Tottenham's Harvey White joining on loan on transfer deadline day, less than 24 hours later.

Warne says the attitude to losing ever-present Bird will be to "not cry" and "just get the next man up", but he does say it is a setback.

"Birdy is probably the most unseen," he said. "Not to coaches, because we watch everything back.

"But on the highlights reel he probably isn't the one who does the assist or goals, but he sets everything and sets the tone of the team.

"His beauty is more than skin deep is the best way to put it."

Derby, who are fourth in the table and on a 14-game unbeaten run in League One, next face Morecambe at home on Saturday.