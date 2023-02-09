Beth England is the fourth highest goalscorer of all time in the Women's Super League with 59 goals

Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner has praised "brilliant goalscorer" Beth England and backed the striker to regain her international place.

England, 28, was part of the Lionesses' squad that won last summer's Euro 2022 but has not been selected in England's squad for February's Arnold Clark Cup.

She has scored 11 times in 21 international appearances and moved from Chelsea to Spurs in January.

"What she does with us will make her difficult to ignore," said Skinner.

"The biggest thing for Beth is just doing her job and doing it really well and that's all she can control.

"She has got more minutes with us than she had in the first half of the season and that's what she needed - to get herself match sharp.

"There's been a significant shift from what she did in the first game to what she's doing now."

England was an unused substitute in the 2-1 Euro final victory over Germany at Wembley in July.

She had helped Chelsea win the WSL title on four occasions, but only started two league matches for them this season before moving to Spurs last month for a reported £250,000, which would be a record transfer fee between two WSL clubs.

England called the decision "the right time to move" as she aims to get herself back in Sarina Wiegman's squad for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins in July.

England scored on her Tottenham debut against Aston Villa, got a goal in the 5-0 win over London City Lionesses in the FA Cup and also netted in the 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

"Clearly if she gets in positions around goal and when she gets a shooting opportunity she is a brilliant goalscorer and has been for a number of years in this league," added Skinner.

"Ultimately that's the most important thing, to play well for your club. If you're scoring goals and doing your job that naturally draws attention but you can't control those decisions.

"You can only control what you do as a player and I think she's focusing on doing that really well in this moment which is evident with the goals she has been scoring."