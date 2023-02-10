Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion

Attempt saved. Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Ruddy
- 2Colin
- 28Sanderson
- 26Long
- 5Trusty
- 7Bacuna
- 6Mejbri
- 31Bielik
- 18Chong
- 9Hogan
- 10Jutkiewicz
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 3Friend
- 8Deeney
- 12Dean
- 19James
- 20Gardner
- 35Hall
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Button
- 2Furlong
- 4O'Shea
- 15Pieters
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 35Yokuslu
- 22Albrighton
- 17J Wallace
- 11Diangana
- 12Dike
Substitutes
- 6Ajayi
- 18Grant
- 19Swift
- 20Reach
- 21Thomas-Asante
- 25Chalobah
- 33Griffiths
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion).
Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Auston Trusty.
Attempt blocked. Marc Albrighton (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.
Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Hogan.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by David Button.
Attempt saved. Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Hogan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).
Delay in match because of an injury Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt blocked. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Colin with a cross.
