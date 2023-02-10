Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City1West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 2Colin
  • 28Sanderson
  • 26Long
  • 5Trusty
  • 7Bacuna
  • 6Mejbri
  • 31Bielik
  • 18Chong
  • 9Hogan
  • 10Jutkiewicz

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 3Friend
  • 8Deeney
  • 12Dean
  • 19James
  • 20Gardner
  • 35Hall

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Button
  • 2Furlong
  • 4O'Shea
  • 15Pieters
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 22Albrighton
  • 17J Wallace
  • 11Diangana
  • 12Dike

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 18Grant
  • 19Swift
  • 20Reach
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 25Chalobah
  • 33Griffiths
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

  3. Post update

    Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion).

  5. Post update

    Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).

  8. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Auston Trusty.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marc Albrighton (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.

  10. Post update

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Hogan.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by David Button.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Hogan.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Colin with a cross.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom30128103931844
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Birmingham30108123538-338
17Reading29115133344-1138
18Bristol City2999113939036
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport