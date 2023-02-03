Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Vieira's Palace are currently 12th in the Premier League.

Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League.

The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport.

Vieira is the only black manager to be leading a club in the top flight of men's or women's football in England.

"It troubles me a lot. It's difficult for me to understand it," said Vieira.

"I think it just shows there's still a long way to go."

The Football Black List, first published in 2008, highlights black industry professionals who are positive influencers.

Manager of Championship leaders Burnley Vincent Kompany was included in the coaching category, while Premier League footballers Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling were recognised.

Pundit and ex-England player Lianne Sanderson was also on this year's list.

A report published in October revealed that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players were black, but only 4.4% of managers.

Further statistics showed that 14% of those with top coaching qualifications - a Uefa pro licence - are black, and of those in executive, leadership and ownership positions in football, only 1.6% are black.

Speaking at the time, Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand said the figures showed the Football Association's Diversity Code - a directive launched in 2020 to tackle racial inequality in the English game - had failed.