Close menu

Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal forward signs new contract

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments73

Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli was part of the Brazil U23 squad that won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract.

The Brazil international, 21, joined from Brazilian side Ituano in the summer of 2019 and has made 111 appearances in all competitions.

He is an ever-present in the Premier League this season, scoring seven goals, to help the Gunners go five points clear at the top of the table.

"Gabi is still very young, so we know there's still much more to come from him," said manager Mikel Arteta.

"Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he's the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values.

"We're now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come."

Martinelli made eight appearances for the Brazil U23 side before making his senior debut in March 2022.

He was part of the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making two appearances as the Selecao reached the quarter-finals.

How to follow Arsenal on the BBC bannerArsenal banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by main room, today at 10:50

    yawn, can't believe I'm here posting!

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 10:42

    And?

  • Comment posted by don keyho, today at 10:42

    Always thought he was Italian before I read this

  • Comment posted by linusmay, today at 10:42

    no f1 hys. But this is box office, ben sulayem original site with his comments
    https://web.archive.org/web/20020314163854/http://www.mohammedbensulayem.com/upclose_1-new.htm

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 10:37

    Since Klopp praised him, Arsenal fans think he’s the new Vinicius. He’s jus a defending striker.

  • Comment posted by NV_21, today at 10:35

    That's a good signing :).

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Wragg, today at 10:34

    I’m not an Arsenal but as premier league go they hold my interest. If I’m not wrong first player for a long time of any note to commit themselves to the club

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 10:23

    Why is this big news???

    • Reply posted by Lopezdee, today at 10:28

      Lopezdee replied:
      If it's not news to you, why are you commenting.....maybe just jog on.

  • Comment posted by Obi Wan Iwobi, today at 10:22

    If Saka and Saliba sign as well, with Balogun showing great development... this Arsenal team could be set for next 5 years at least

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 10:20

    shrewd move apart from a big part to play he could be a 100 mill plus player if the obscene valuations keep on track

    • Reply posted by L26, today at 10:24

      L26 replied:
      If Antony is worth £86m then Martinelli must be already worth £150m+ fantastic signing and brilliant to watch and I’m not an Arsenal fan

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 10:20

    As Martinelli said himself - it was always going to be done he just needed
    someone to pass him a pen to sign on the dotted line.

    • Reply posted by Oddbod, today at 10:25

      Oddbod replied:
      Or wait until he could get the Max!

  • Comment posted by Robbo, today at 10:16

    Good man Gabi❤️⭐️👍🏻😃

  • Comment posted by JWP, today at 10:14

    Martinelli is a joy to watch and his play will improve for years to come. Good work by the club.

  • Comment posted by MrBlueBurns, today at 10:13

    Pft. 4 years? He'd have been better off signing for Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Krzysztof, today at 10:21

      Krzysztof replied:
      Can't see one reason.

  • Comment posted by Peter_London, today at 10:08

    Very promising player. I'd love a few of him at Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Ozi, today at 10:38

      Ozi replied:
      Dream on

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 10:07

    Great news and a show of strength for the club, ability to retain our top talent has been an issue in recent years and this lad is a key part of our plans.

    Same announcement from Saka and Saliba too please!

  • Comment posted by Never Say Dai, today at 10:06

    Great news.

  • Comment posted by Head juror, today at 10:05

    Martinelli is a diamond. Will be a world star in years to come I’m sure

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 10:04

    Top quality player, injury free he'll likely be one of the main men at Arsenal for the foreseeable future.

  • Comment posted by Philly the kid, today at 10:03

    Great news!
    Just need to get Saka and Saliba over the line too...
    Then Odegaard,
    :-)

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport