Ryan Hardie scored the opening goal when Plymouth beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on 4 October - the last time the Owls lost a match in any competition

Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie says their excellent away record gives them belief ahead of taking on Sheffield Wednesday in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash in League One.

Argyle will set a club record of 13 away games unbeaten if they avoid defeat at Hillsborough.

They lead Wednesday by three points having played an extra game.

"We've got more of a confidence in ourselves this season," Hardie told BBC South West.

"If we go one behind we don't crumble and go into our shell.

"We know how to win from losing positions, so that's more important this year that we've been able to do that.

"Last year if we went behind we struggled to get back into the game, but this year if we go behind we've still got the confidence to get back into it.

"No matter the situation I think we've always got the tools to come back."

Argyle have sold out their allocation of 3,700 tickets, with a crowd in excess of 30,000 expected at Hillsborough for the game - an effort that has impressed Argyle manager Steve Schumacher.

"It's a brilliant effort from everyone," he said.

"I believe the trains are off this week as well and all the flights got cancelled on Flybe, so there'll be a whole army of coaches and minibuses going up.

"For our fans to do that and to put that effort in, to leave really early on Saturday morning, it's amazing and that's why we need to make sure we put in a brilliant performance for them because they deserve it."