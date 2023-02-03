Last updated on .From the section Football

Seattle beat Mexican side Pumas UNAM 5-2 on aggregate in the final of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League

Seattle Sounders are confident they can compete with the best in the world, says forward Jordan Morris as they prepare for their Club World Cup debut.

The MLS team make their bow in the tournament on Saturday, facing Egyptian side Al Ahly in the second round.

A victory would secure a meeting with European champions Real Madrid in the semi-finals in Morocco.

"We feel we can step on the field with anyone and compete," Morris told BBC World Service's World Football.

"You go into every tournament with confidence. We fully understand the challenges of each team and how good they are.

"Obviously, the quality of a team like Real Madrid means it will be incredibly difficult but we are confident in our ability and the talent we have.

"Our goal is to go there and focus on each individual opponent but you are only three games away from winning a trophy and that is all the inspiration you need."

The Sounders are the first team from America's MLS to qualify for the Club World Cup, which is being staged for the 19th time this year having first being held in 2000.

They secured the opportunity to appear by beating Mexican side Pumas UNAM in the two-legged final of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

"It is incredibly special," continued Morris, who was part of the USA squad for the recent World Cup in Qatar. "For this group, this club to be the first MLS team to play in this tournament it means a ton. We are super proud to represent Seattle and the league in Morocco."

The Sounders' opponents on Friday, Al Ahly, beat New Zealand side Auckland City 3-0 in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday.

Morris said his side were taking it "game by game" but could not hide his excitement at the possibility of a semi-final showdown with 14-time European champions and four-time Club World Cup winners Real in Tangier on 8 February.

"To have the opportunity to play Real Madrid would be incredibly important," he added. "We know the world-class talent they have, the world-class team that they are. To be able to go out and measure ourselves against them would be really exciting and a really cool experience.

"It was fun watching the Champions League final last year, knowing we would potentially get to play one of those teams.

"But it is a game-by-game thing for us, focusing on what we can do to win that first game and then hopefully we get to play Madrid."

Who else is featuring in this Club World Cup?

Real Madrid are the favourites to win the 2022 Club World Cup

The other teams featuring in this year's seven-team tournament are 2022 CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca from hosts Morocco, AFC nominated side Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia and 2022 Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo of Brazil.

The Club World Cup is typically played in December, but this tournament had to be rescheduled because of the international World Cup taking place in Qatar that month.

As in previous tournaments, the two most prominent club sides - from Uefa and Conmebol - automatically qualify for the semi-finals.

This means Real await the winners of the game between the Sounders and Al Ahly, while Flamengo will face whoever emerges victorious from the second-round tie between Wydad Casablanca and Al-Hilal, that match also being played on Friday.

The third-place play-off and final will both be played on 11 February in Rabat.

The tournament is also being used to trial the explanations of decisions made by the Video Assistant Referee to supporters in the stadiums and on television.

International Football Association Board (Ifab) has said that if the trial in Morocco is a success then it could be introduced for other Fifa competitions.

This summer's Women's World Cup would be a possible candidate.

'A women's Club World Cup excites me a lot'

From 2025, Fifa wants to expand the Club World Cup to 32 teams and hold it every four years.

Football's world governing body also hopes to introduce a women's version of the tournament.

The 32-team club tournament would be played in the slot where Fifa has previously held the Confederations Cup for international teams, a year before the World Cup.

The announcement of the expansion was criticised by global players' union Fifpro, which said in a statement the plan could have "serious consequences for and aggravate pressure on the welfare and employment of players".

Former Chelsea and Scotland international Pat Nevin told the BBC World Service: "It will grow, I have no doubt. But how much pressure can you put on the top teams and top players?

"I always think it is going to be a Cinderella tournament until you stop saying the top teams can join at the semi-finals. It is not a real tournament then, it is a nonsense.

"But above all, 32 teams, it is utterly myopic, pressing players who are already pressed into too many games. Eventually something has got to give."

Ex-USA international Heather O'Reilly feels that the expansion of the Club World Cup into the women's game would be a positive move.

"Being from Concacaf I think it will be wonderful, especially on the women's side," she said.

"We have a big debate about whether the US league is better or are these leagues in Europe surpassing it? In women's football is a wonderful concept for allowing these big guns to battle it out. We don't have that opportunity too often in club football.

"In women's football it excites me a lot, but I'm not sure the same excitement is there in the men's game because so much top club talent is already based in Europe."