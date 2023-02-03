Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales Under-21s beat Gibraltar 2-0 in a Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier in Llanelli in June 2022.

Wales will host Gibraltar in a friendly in October, the first meeting between the teams at senior men's level.

The game will take place on Wednesday, 11 October ahead of Wales' Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia on 15 October at Cardiff City Stadium.

The venue for the game against Gibraltar, who became Uefa members in 2013 and Fifa members three years later, has yet to be announced.

The two sides met each other last year at Under-21 and Under-19 levels.